Advertisement

Town of Bentley among areas slammed by early-summer storm

Scattered storms didn’t bring tornado threats Wednesday afternoon into evening, but they packed a punch with hail, heavy rain, and powerful winds.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTLEY, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms didn’t bring tornado threats Wednesday afternoon into evening, but they packed a punch with hail, heavy rain, and powerful winds.

Among the areas most heavily impacted was in northwest Sedgwick County and portions of Harvey County. The northwest Kansas town of Bentley took a direct hit with wind gusts exceeding 70 mph.

The town’s mayor reported damage to seven structures, mostly from fallen trees. There are also reports of powerlines down in the area.

Eyewitness News spoke with one resident who had a tree in her yard uprooted by the violent storm. Brittany Born said the wind was “getting pretty crazy” before she joined her family in taking brief shelter in the basement.

“When I looked out the front, I really couldn’t see much of anything. It was just white,” she said. “When I came back [upstairs], I saw a tree knocked over and a trampoline in the road.”

Another signature of Wednesday’s storms was the heavy rain which flooded some roads and fields. Near Inman, there were reports of about three inches, enough to delay the local wheat harvest for at least a couple days.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Man impaled by fence post in west Wichita
One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a car fire near Haysville Monday...
Woman killed in fiery crash near Haysville identified
A memorial at 18th and Hillside, near the entrance of Wichita State University, honors those...
Wichita State plane crash survivor dies
More development is coming to downtown Wichita, and it's set to open in 2024.
Wichita announces plans for new downtown Ballpark District
Strong winds in northeast Wichita June 21 damaged a Midas automotive service center store near...
Storms roll through parts of Kansas’ eastern half, including Wichita area

Latest News

One person died from their injuries in a Wednesday night motorcycle crash near 71st Street...
1 killed in motorcycle crash near Derby
Public pool in Wichita, Kansas
Heating wearing on not just people but pools
Bentley storm damage
Early summer storms impact parts of southern, central Kansas
Hamilton Middle School is hosting summer school for students in the Wichita school district.
Federal money allowing Wichita school district to offer free summer school programs