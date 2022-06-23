Town of Bentley among areas slammed by early-summer storm

BENTLEY, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms didn’t bring tornado threats Wednesday afternoon into evening, but they packed a punch with hail, heavy rain, and powerful winds.

Among the areas most heavily impacted was in northwest Sedgwick County and portions of Harvey County. The northwest Kansas town of Bentley took a direct hit with wind gusts exceeding 70 mph.

The town’s mayor reported damage to seven structures, mostly from fallen trees. There are also reports of powerlines down in the area.

Eyewitness News spoke with one resident who had a tree in her yard uprooted by the violent storm. Brittany Born said the wind was “getting pretty crazy” before she joined her family in taking brief shelter in the basement.

“When I looked out the front, I really couldn’t see much of anything. It was just white,” she said. “When I came back [upstairs], I saw a tree knocked over and a trampoline in the road.”

Another signature of Wednesday’s storms was the heavy rain which flooded some roads and fields. Near Inman, there were reports of about three inches, enough to delay the local wheat harvest for at least a couple days.

