Weather Alert - Dangerous heat Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thunderstorm chances will be scattered across central and northern Kansas into the night, but should begin drying up after midnight. Heat and humidity build for Friday and will be quite dangerous if precautions aren’t taken. Drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged exposure, take care of your pets, and check on those with out AC. Heat indices will be above 100 in central and eastern Kansas.

Low temperatures will be in the 70s to start the day, then Friday afternoon heats up to near 100 but feels hotter with the humidity. Winds will be gusty from the south over much of the state.

A strong cold front is still on track to move into Kansas Saturday. It should be through western Kansas early in the day, and then push through central and south central Kansas by early afternoon. We can expect afternoon highs to range from low 80s in northwest Kansas to mid 90s near Wichita. Showers and storms will increase for the southern half of Kansas Saturday evening/night, but severe storms are NOT likely in this setup.

Leftover rain begins drying up Sunday morning and temperatures will be much cooler statewide. Highs will be in the 70s with a north wind.

Lower humidity and comfortable weather for late June should be expected from Monday through Wednesday, but then it will be heating back up across the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: An isolated evening storm possible, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Hot. Wind: S/SE 15-25; gusty. High: 100.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 76.

Sat: High: 96 Increasing clouds; storms into the night.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 65 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 60 Decreasing clouds.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 64 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; breezy.

