Wind Surge drops surcharge at Riverfront Stadium

Riverfront Stadium (2021)
Riverfront Stadium (2021)(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re headed to the ballpark in downtown Wichita this summer, expect a change. The Wind Surge confirmed it has dropped the 8% ballpark development fee.

Team officials said the decision was based on inflation and rising costs.

The Wind Surge said it implemented the fee earlier this year to recoup an initial $10 million investment in technology costs when the stadium was built. The surcharge was then applied to tickets, concessions, and merchandise.

Purchases made at Riverfront Stadium will still include the 2% tax for the community improvement district (CID) and the 7.5% state and local sales tax.

