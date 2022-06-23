Wind Surge drops surcharge at Riverfront Stadium
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re headed to the ballpark in downtown Wichita this summer, expect a change. The Wind Surge confirmed it has dropped the 8% ballpark development fee.
Team officials said the decision was based on inflation and rising costs.
The Wind Surge said it implemented the fee earlier this year to recoup an initial $10 million investment in technology costs when the stadium was built. The surcharge was then applied to tickets, concessions, and merchandise.
Purchases made at Riverfront Stadium will still include the 2% tax for the community improvement district (CID) and the 7.5% state and local sales tax.
