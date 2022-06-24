Advertisement

1,000 Percocet pills seized during drug bust in SE Wichita

Wichita police said they seized 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,000 Percocet pills, 100 ecstasy pills, an additional firearm and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police seized several types of drugs following a traffic stop in southeast Wichita on Wednesday.

Officers from Patrol East were conducting drug interdiction activities in the 300 block of S. Webb Road when they stopped a vehicle leaving a hotel in that area. The driver, a 36-year-old from Haysville, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and three handguns.

Officers learned that the man was staying in the hotel, and observed significant traffic at the room where he was staying. The officers applied for, and were granted, a search warrant which resulted in the seizure of approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,000 Percocet pills, 100 ecstasy pills, an additional firearm and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

“This is just one example of the hard work being done by our officers every day to address the issues of dangerous drugs being sold in our city,” said Wichita police.

