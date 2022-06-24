Christian Braun of Kansas selected by the Denver Nuggets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time since 2014, two Kansas Jayhawks were selected in the first round when the Denver Nuggets selected Christian Braun with their first pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Braun joins former teammate Ochai Agbaji in being selected on the night after the Cavaliers took him 14th overall earlier Thursday.

Braun is coming off a season that saw him average 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in helping lead the Jayhawks to the National Championship. Playing the entire 40 minutes, Braun posted a 12/12 double-double in the title game win over North Carolina.

The Burlington, Kan. native declared early for the NBA draft after that game and will now join a perennial playoff team in Denver.

