Advertisement

Christian Braun of Kansas selected by the Denver Nuggets

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) takes part of the net after a college basketball game in the...
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) takes part of the net after a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. Kansas won 72-69. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time since 2014, two Kansas Jayhawks were selected in the first round when the Denver Nuggets selected Christian Braun with their first pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Braun joins former teammate Ochai Agbaji in being selected on the night after the Cavaliers took him 14th overall earlier Thursday.

Braun is coming off a season that saw him average 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in helping lead the Jayhawks to the National Championship. Playing the entire 40 minutes, Braun posted a 12/12 double-double in the title game win over North Carolina.

The Burlington, Kan. native declared early for the NBA draft after that game and will now join a perennial playoff team in Denver.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Man impaled by fence post in west Wichita
Wichita police are asking the for the public's help to locate two people who stole pies from a...
Wichita police search for pie thieves
Wichita police ask for help locating 70-year-old James "Jeb" Beck.
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Wichita
Neighbors say they watched someone drive up in a gray minivan, shoot one of the ducks in their...
Andover residents on alert after neighborhood ducks killed
One person died from their injuries in a Wednesday night motorcycle crash near 71st Street...
Man killed in motorcycle crash near Derby identified

Latest News

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji celebrates after their win against North Carolina in a college...
KU’s Ochai Agbaji selected in first round by Cleveland Cavaliers
TBT tournament from 2021
K-State, Oklahoma State alumni among teams assigned to TBT Wichita Regional
A memorial at 18th and Hillside, near the entrance of Wichita State University, honors those...
Wichita State plane crash survivor dies
On Friday (6/17/22), Wichita State University introduced Kevin Saal as it's new athletics...
Wichita State University introduces new athletic director