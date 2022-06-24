Advertisement

Emporia police ask for help in search for missing boy

The Emporia, Kansas Police Department asks for the public's help in the search for 12-year-old Conner Kreitzer.(Emporia Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Emporia Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old boy reported missing about 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 24. Police said Kreitzer is autistic, but high functioning.

The boy stands about 5′6 and weighs about 220 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a white, ‘Fast and Furious” t-shirt and gray shorts. Anyone who may see Kreitzer or knows where the boy may be should call 911 or the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200.

