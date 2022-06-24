Advertisement

Kansans to vote on constitutional amendment regarding abortion rights Aug. 2

Kansas Statehouse.
Kansas Statehouse.(WIBW TV)
By Alex Flippin
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On August 2, Kansas voters will decide whether the right to an abortion is protected by the Kansas constitution.

While the words “right to an abortion” are not directly stated in the Kansas constitution, a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling protects a person’s right to personal autonomy – which includes decisions concerning pregnancy. 

The proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution would remove the right to abortion that currently exists. It would also explicitly state that the government would not be required to provide funding for abortions. Finally, it would give state legislators the right to pass laws regarding abortion.    

  • A “yes” vote affirms that the right to an abortion will no longer be guaranteed by the state’s constitution and legislators will be able to pass laws regulating abortion.   
  • A “no” vote means nothing will change in the state.  There will be no amendment and the state’s constitution will remain as it is today.    

Again, any Kansas voter registered by July 12 will be able to vote on the constitutional amendment in the August primary. Voters do have to register as a Republican or Democrat to vote in the individual races for each party.

