Kansas delegation reacts to U.S. Supreme Court decision in abortion case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling overturning Roe. v. Wade and giving the decision to protect abortion rights back to the states. The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

On August 2, Kansas voters will vote on a proposal to amend the state constitution with a provision that says access to abortion is not promised.

The Kansas delegation shared their opinions on the ruling within an hour after the decision was handed down.

Senator Jerry Moran quoted the decision by Justice Alito’s opinion that “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

“This historic decision will now allow legislatures, accountable to the citizens who elected them, to take action to pass laws that protect children in the womb and support their mothers,” said Sen. Moran.

"This historic decision will now allow legislatures, accountable to the citizens who elected them, to take action to pass laws that protect children in the womb and support their mothers," said Sen. Moran.

Senator Roger Marshall, who is also an OBGYN, said he supported the ruling after having the “honor of delivering more than 5,000 babies.”

“Because of these wonderful moments and experiences, I believe life begins at conception. In fact, this is why today’s historic decision signals a new beginning for millions of unborn American children,” said Sen. Marshall.

Rep. Sharice Davids, the only woman and only Democrat to represent Kansas in Washington, issued a series of tweets stating that she will always protest Kansas’ rights to choose.

“For 50 years, we’ve been protected from the most extreme attempts to control people’s decisions about their bodies, but that protection is now gone and Kansas is at a major decision point,” said Rep. Davids.

"For 50 years, we've been protected from the most extreme attempts to control people's decisions about their bodies, but that protection is now gone and Kansas is at a major decision point," said Rep. Davids.

Rep. Ron Estes called the high court’s ruling a life-saving decision.

“Today’s ruling does not ban abortion, but it returns abortion regulation to each state and their democratically elected officials,” said Rep. Estes.

"Today's ruling does not ban abortion, but it returns abortion regulation to each state and their democratically elected officials," said Rep. Estes.

Rep. Jake LaTurner called the Supreme Court’s ruling a “monumental win for pro-life Americans.”

“Overturning Roe ensures state and local officials closest to the people they represent, not unelected judges in Washington, construct our nation’s abortion laws.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner called the Supreme Court's ruling a "monumental win for pro-life Americans."



My full statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/hHDTAo2zei — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) June 24, 2022

Rep. Tracey Mann had not issued a statement regarding the ruling as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

