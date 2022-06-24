Advertisement

KU’s Ochai Agbaji selected in first round by Cleveland Cavaliers

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji celebrates after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji celebrates after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan (KWCH) - The Cleveland Cavaliers selected former Kansas standout Ochai Agbaji with the 14th overall selection in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday night.

Playing four seasons at Kansas, Agbaji led the national champions with an 18.8 points per game average, shooting better than 47% from the floor to go with 5.1 rebounds per game. He also shot better than 40% from three. His senior campaign saw him earn consensus All-American status, and he was named the most outstanding player of the Final Four to conclude his final year with the Jayhawks.

He joins former top overall pick Andrew Wiggins as Jayhawks selected by the Cavs in the first round, Wiggins going first in 2014. Agbaji is also the first Jayhawk to be selected in the NBA’s lottery since Josh Jackson went 4th overall in 2017.

