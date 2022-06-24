KU’s Ochai Agbaji selected in first round by Cleveland Cavaliers

LAWRENCE, Kan (KWCH) - The Cleveland Cavaliers selected former Kansas standout Ochai Agbaji with the 14th overall selection in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday night.

Playing four seasons at Kansas, Agbaji led the national champions with an 18.8 points per game average, shooting better than 47% from the floor to go with 5.1 rebounds per game. He also shot better than 40% from three. His senior campaign saw him earn consensus All-American status, and he was named the most outstanding player of the Final Four to conclude his final year with the Jayhawks.

He joins former top overall pick Andrew Wiggins as Jayhawks selected by the Cavs in the first round, Wiggins going first in 2014. Agbaji is also the first Jayhawk to be selected in the NBA’s lottery since Josh Jackson went 4th overall in 2017.

