Pilot OK after plane hits power lines in Wallace Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pilot made a safe landing after a sprayer plane clipped a high-voltage transmission line in Wallace County, according to Midwest Energy, Inc.

Those power lines in western Kansas, belonging to Midwest Energy, were downed, but the pilot landed safely. Midwest Energy said 704 customers were without power, and that crews were en route to the scene to repair the power lines.

