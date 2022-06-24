Advertisement

Pilot OK after plane hits power lines in Wallace Co.

Utility pole in Springfield
Utility pole in Springfield(KY3)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pilot made a safe landing after a sprayer plane clipped a high-voltage transmission line in Wallace County, according to Midwest Energy, Inc.

Those power lines in western Kansas, belonging to Midwest Energy, were downed, but the pilot landed safely. Midwest Energy said 704 customers were without power, and that crews were en route to the scene to repair the power lines.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died from their injuries in a Wednesday night motorcycle crash near 71st Street...
Man killed in motorcycle crash near Derby identified
Youngest Washburn School of Law graduate earns law degree at the age of 19
20-year-old Kansas man passes bar 2 years after graduating from Harvard and high school
The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks...
Healthy newborn baby surrendered to fire department under Safe Haven law
KCC approves agreement allowing Evergy to recover 2021 winter storm costs
Ambulance
Man impaled by fence post in west Wichita

Latest News

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Roger Marshall, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rep. Jake LaTurner, Rep. Ron Estes
Kansas delegation reacts to U.S. Supreme Court decision in abortion case
Shane visits a local taco shop and talks about a big event coming up this weekend!
Where's Shane? Taco Locale
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he had signed an opinion effectively...
AG Eric Schmitt signs opinion effectively ending abortion in Missouri