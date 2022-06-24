Advertisement

Sedgwick County hosts hazardous waste drop-off Saturday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is hosting a drop-off event on Saturday. The event will be held at the Haysville Municipal Building Parking Lot, 200 W. Grand in Haysville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Household hazardous waste such as paint, aerosols, used motor fluids, lawn and garden chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs and more, will be recycled or properly disposed of, free of charge. The even is intended for individual household items, not business waste.

Tires, electronics, ammunition, explosives, controlled substances and empty containers will not be accepted.

