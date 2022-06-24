Warm Saturday, cooler Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a cold front arriving this weekend will bring a chance of rain and heat relief.

It will be a warm start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 70s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will be cooler over western and northern Kansas with temperatures falling into the 80s. South central and southeast Kansas will have another day of 90s.

Spotty showers will be possible across the state during the morning and into the afternoon, but activity will remain isolated.

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive late in the evening and into Saturday night over southern Kansas. The risk of severe weather will remain low with this activity.

Showers will linger Sunday morning mainly over southern Kansas before ending by afternoon. Much cooler temperatures are expected with highs in the 70s statewide.

The cooler weather will be brief with highs in the 70s again on Monday before 80s and 90s return by the middle and end of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 77

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: S/N 5-15. High: 95

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: N/NE 10-15. Low: 65

Sun: High: 76 Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 68 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.