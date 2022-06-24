Advertisement

Weather Alert for extreme heat today

Triple digit temps across Kansas
big change coming
big change coming
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the heat is on and today is a weather alert day across all of Kansas. High temperatures around 100 degrees in Wichita will feel like 105-108 when you factor in the humidity.

Please limit outdoor activities today, especially between noon and 5 pm, and if you must be outside, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

A major weather change will take place this weekend. A strong cold front will sweep across the state tomorrow into Sunday. With the front comes a good chance of showers and storms (on Saturday night) and behind the front expect highs generally in the 70s on Sunday.

Early next week looks nice with below normal temperatures and lower humidity. However, the heat and humidity will increase by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 101.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot; overnight storm chances. Wind: SE/N 10-20; gusty. High: 97.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 79. Morning showers/storms; mostly cloudy and much cooler.

Mon: Low: 59. High: 80. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 60. High: 85. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 64. High: 89. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Thu: Low: 70. High: 94. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

