Where’s Shane? Walter’s Pumpkin Patch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe it’s almost the 4th of July!? This morning we’re headed out to Walter’s Pumpkin Patch to check out their As American As Apple Pie Celebration. There’ll be food, a watermelon seed spitting contest, face painting, balloon animals, and more! This event is tomorrow 5-10 p.m., and you can find more info on Walters at www.thewaltersfarm.com.

