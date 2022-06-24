Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Walter’s Pumpkin Patch

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe it’s almost the 4th of July!? This morning we’re headed out to Walter’s Pumpkin Patch to check out their As American As Apple Pie Celebration. There’ll be food, a watermelon seed spitting contest, face painting, balloon animals, and more! This event is tomorrow 5-10 p.m., and you can find more info on Walters at www.thewaltersfarm.com.

