Wichita-based anti-abortion group among those celebrating Supreme Court ruling

Supporters of a constitutional amendment to the Aug. 2 primary in Kansas display "Vote Yes"...
Supporters of a constitutional amendment to the Aug. 2 primary in Kansas display "Vote Yes" signs.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday’s Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade is viewed by abortion opponents as a landmark victory, including Operation Rescue, a national anti-abortion organization based in Wichita.

“Overturning Roe vs. Wade has been at the forefront of the pro-life movement’s agenda for a decade or more,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. Newman said the win comes after years of work.

“It’s always been our goal to rescue the babies sentenced to die today,” he said. Now, in the process of getting there, we needed to overturn Roe V. Wade. So obviously today is a fantastic day. We mark it on or calendar, it’ll be there forever. We mark it as a victory in battle, but we haven’t won the war.”

There’s more work ahead for Newman, especially in Kansas where at least for now, abortion is still legal.

“It’s time to celebrate, time to be jubilant, but there’s still work to do, particularly Kansas an amendment coming up August 2,” he said, referencing the ballot question to which voters will decide on a constitutional amendment that could effectively outlaw abortions in the state.

Value Them Both spokesperson Danielle Underwood said Friday’s Supreme Court decision emphasizes the need for passing that amendment.

“The Supreme Court’s decision today restored the people’s ability to come to consensus on abortion limits, but not in Kansas,” Underwood said. “Dobbs V. Jackson only increases the importance of passing the Value Them Both Amendment.

Newman said while getting her hasn’t always been easy, it’s rewarding to see the work paid off.

“All the people that supported us, prayed for us, prayed with us, came out to the abortion clinics for years, got arrested with us back in the 90s,” he said. “They’re really the heart and soul of the prolife movement.

