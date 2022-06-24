Advertisement

Wichita Fire Department warns against setting off illegal fireworks

Fireworks shot off within city limits can have sparks no higher than six feet, according to the Wichita Fire Department.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department showed off fireworks illegal within city limits on Friday.

Fireworks go on sale in Wichita Monday, June 27. A city ordinance says sparks can be no higher than six feet, also no fireworks which are labeled as shooting flaming balls.

The Wichita Fire Department wants to remind you to shoot the fireworks in the same city you buy them.

