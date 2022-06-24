Wichita police looking for suspect in May drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on May 21 in the 400 block of N. Clayton in Wichita.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. that evening, WPD Officers responded to a drive by shooting call and located a parked vehicle at a home that had been struck by gunfire. Shell casings were located in the street. The home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured. Video surveillance shows a red sedan driving past the residence and hoking the horn. A few minutes later, the same red sedan drives past the home and a passenger fires five shots from the vehicle, striking the parked car and the home.

Surveillance footage is available on the Crime Stoppers YouTube page here: https://youtu.be/rc85n9JYIOA.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or any crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316- 267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous – Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves. If your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500.

