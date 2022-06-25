Cold front moving through Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front is pushing through western Kansas this morning and is expected to move through the entire state by evening.

This weather system will bring rain chances and cooler weather to the region, with the “cooler” weather sticking around for the first part of the work week.

Temperatures today will range from the 70s and 80s behind the cold front to the 90s to near 100 ahead of it. The hottest reading and highest humidity will occur across southeast Kansas. Scattered showers and a few rumbles are expected through the afternoon across the northern sections of the state. Later this evening, more thunderstorms are expected to develop in the vicinity of the front and continue through the overnight and early morning hours Sunday. Severe weather is not expected, however a few stronger storms may produce small hail and wind gusts to 50 mph. As the front passes, expect a wind shift to the North with gusts to 40 mph. Locally heavy rainfall is most likely across southern Kansas where 1-1.50″ are possible by Sunday. Most of the measurable rainfall will come to an end after Noon. Highs Sunday will be in the 70s statewide, and possibly cooler where persistent showers and clouds hang around.

Below normal temperatures continue through Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s. The summer heat will return by Wednesday and continue through the 4th of July with highs in the 80s and 90s. Storms also enter the forecast for the later half of the week and the holiday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A few morning showers, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms by evening. Wind: S/N 5-15. High: 95

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms likely. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Morning showers and a few storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 76

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 59

Mon: High: 78 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 68 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy; isolated afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 70 Mostly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms.

