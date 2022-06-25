Much cooler Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a strong cold front will bring rain and much cooler weather overnight and into Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over southern Kansas overnight. While a few of the stronger storms could produce small hail and brief gusty winds, the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

Rain showers will continue over southern Kansas Sunday morning before activity diminishes by the afternoon. It will be much cooler behind the front with highs only reaching the low to mid 70s.

Cooler weather will continue on Monday with highs in the 70s again statewide. A rapid warm up will bring highs back into the 80s and 90s from midweek and into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 76

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 59

Mon: High: 77 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 63 Sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 68 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 70 Scattered showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.