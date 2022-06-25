Advertisement

Much cooler Sunday

Morning rain over southern Kansas
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a strong cold front will bring rain and much cooler weather overnight and into Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over southern Kansas overnight. While a few of the stronger storms could produce small hail and brief gusty winds, the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

Rain showers will continue over southern Kansas Sunday morning before activity diminishes by the afternoon. It will be much cooler behind the front with highs only reaching the low to mid 70s.

Cooler weather will continue on Monday with highs in the 70s again statewide. A rapid warm up will bring highs back into the 80s and 90s from midweek and into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 76

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 59

Mon: High: 77 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 63 Sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 68 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 70 Scattered showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Statehouse.
Kansans to vote on constitutional amendment regarding abortion rights Aug. 2
Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her...
Change of plea denied for Charity Blackmon
Wichita police said they seized 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,000 Percocet pills, 100 ecstasy...
1,000 Percocet pills seized during drug bust in SE Wichita
Kansas governor, AG react to SCOTUS abortion ruling
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Latest News

Cold front brings hopes of "cooler" weather
Cold front moving through Kansas today
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Warm Saturday, cooler Sunday
big change coming
Weather Alert for extreme heat today
Dangerous heat sets up for Friday.
Weather Alert - Dangerous heat Friday