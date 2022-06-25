Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Illinois warehouse shooting

According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a...
According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a WeatherTech factory in Bolingbrook, Illinois on Saturday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting Saturday at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago.

Bolingbrook police responded about 6:25 a.m. to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility, Capt. Anthony Columbus told WLS-TV.

The suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody, police said.

The victims were taken to hospitals where one later died, police said. Another was in critical condition and the third was treated and released.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Statehouse.
Kansans to vote on constitutional amendment regarding abortion rights Aug. 2
Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her...
Change of plea denied for Charity Blackmon
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Wichita police said they seized 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,000 Percocet pills, 100 ecstasy...
1,000 Percocet pills seized during drug bust in SE Wichita
A look from judge's bench inside a courtroom in Sedgwick County, Kan. District Court.
DA: Text messaging scandal led to dozens of dropped criminal cases

Latest News

A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
Two women embrace each other as they lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo,...
Gunman kills 2 during Oslo Pride festival; terror suspected
KWCH Car Crash generic
Two injured in crash involving trailer in western Sedgwick Co.
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Man says dog saved him from bear