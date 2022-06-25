Salvation Army, Evergy help those in need beat the heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army is partnering with Evergy to help those in need beat the approaching dangerous temperature levels.

The Salvation Army will give away donated fans to the elderly or individuals with disabilities without access to air conditioning and those who cannot afford to purchase a fan.

Fans will be distributed on Tuesday, June 28, at the Downtown Koch Center Area Command campus from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm. Fans will be available to Sedgwick County residents, and recipients must provide an ID and a utility bill for proof of address.

“Many community residents do not have access to air conditioning, creating potentially dangerous situations during the summer months,” said South Central Area Commander Major Merrill Powers.

