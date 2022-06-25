Advertisement

Two injured in crash involving trailer in western Sedgwick Co.

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a pickup in western Sedgwick County.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Saturday at W. 23rd St. South and 263rd St. West in Garden Plain. One person was pinned in a vehicle, but dispatch confirmed that the person was extracted from the vehicle.

As of noon Saturday, crews were still on the scene investigating the crash.

