Two injured in crash involving trailer in western Sedgwick Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a pickup in western Sedgwick County.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Saturday at W. 23rd St. South and 263rd St. West in Garden Plain. One person was pinned in a vehicle, but dispatch confirmed that the person was extracted from the vehicle.

As of noon Saturday, crews were still on the scene investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.