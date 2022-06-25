Woman arrested after leading authorities on three-county chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 39-year-old Colorado woman was arrested after leading authorities on a three-county chase through eastern Kansas.

As deputies were attempting to arrest Rebecca Estrada during a traffic stop on I-35 at mile marker 135 Saturday morning, Estrada resisted and fled in her Ford Expedition. The pursuit continued through Coffey, Osage and Franklin Counties before ending at a Love’s truck stop in Ottawa following a three-and-a-half-hour standoff.

Estrada was taken into custody by the Ottawa Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s office with pending charges of aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated assault on law enforcement and traffic charges. Charges are pending through the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office of felony flee and elude and numerous traffic offenses.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was among the agencies assisting during the standoff.

