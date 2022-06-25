Advertisement

Woman arrested after leading authorities on three-county chase

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 39-year-old Colorado woman was arrested after leading authorities on a three-county chase through eastern Kansas.

As deputies were attempting to arrest Rebecca Estrada during a traffic stop on I-35 at mile marker 135 Saturday morning, Estrada resisted and fled in her Ford Expedition. The pursuit continued through Coffey, Osage and Franklin Counties before ending at a Love’s truck stop in Ottawa following a three-and-a-half-hour standoff.

Estrada was taken into custody by the Ottawa Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s office with pending charges of aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated assault on law enforcement and traffic charges. Charges are pending through the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office of felony flee and elude and numerous traffic offenses.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was among the agencies assisting during the standoff.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Statehouse.
Kansans to vote on constitutional amendment regarding abortion rights Aug. 2
Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her...
Change of plea denied for Charity Blackmon
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Wichita police said they seized 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,000 Percocet pills, 100 ecstasy...
1,000 Percocet pills seized during drug bust in SE Wichita
A look from judge's bench inside a courtroom in Sedgwick County, Kan. District Court.
DA: Text messaging scandal led to dozens of dropped criminal cases

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Two injured in crash involving trailer in western Sedgwick Co.
Justice Thomas opinion
Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling, justice's opinion
Value Them Both Amendment
Wichita voters weigh in on 'Value Them Both' amendment
Pride flag at Wichita Pride celebration
Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling