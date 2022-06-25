Woman sentenced to nearly 8 years for role in 2019 deadly crash in McPherson County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson County judge sentenced a woman to nearly eight years in prison for her role in a November 2019 deadly crash that killed a couple from Canton.

The judge sentenced 44-year-old Julie Ann Hunter to 95 months (seven years, 11 months) for two counts of involuntary manslaughter-DUI. The McPherson County Attorney’s Office said the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol investigated the Nov. 22, 2019 crash on Highway 56, in the county.

