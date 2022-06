SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Mulvane fire department confirms an early Sunday morning structure fire on 119th and Broadway.

Sumner County Fire 9, Sedgwick County Fire District 1, and Derby Fire and Rescue. 119th and Broadway. The fire is believed to be caused by a lightning strike around 2:30 am.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.