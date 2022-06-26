Mild Monday before hot weather returns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says cooler weather will continue on Monday before much hotter weather returns by midweek.

It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s to near 80.

Isolated rain showers will be possible over southwest Kansas during the morning and into the early afternoon. Otherwise, most places will remain dry.

Monday will be the coolest day for a while as temperatures will rapidly warm starting on Tuesday with hot conditions continuing for the rest of the week. Highs will return to the 80s and 90s.

We will have a few days of dry weather before chances for showers and storms increase late this week and into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 58

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 79

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: Light. Low: 58

Tue: High: 86 Sunny.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 68 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 71 Scattered showers and storms.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 70 Isolated showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.