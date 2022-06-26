Questions that come with overturning Roe V. Wade

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the announcement from the Supreme Court Friday, there are many questions some may have about what procedures can be done.

Stryder and Autumn Blackburn were anticipating turning their family of three into a family of four when they found out in late February that they were expecting another child. However, just a few weeks later, everything changed.

Doctors told Autumn and Stryder the pregnancy was in Autumn’s right fallopian tube.

“So we went in for a scan and didn’t find a pregnancy in my uterus,” Autumn said. “Which led them to believe that it was probably ectopic.”

When Autumn found out the news, she was rushed into emergency surgery.

“Little bit difficult to take in all that news by myself in the hospital,” Autumn said. “But, we are thankful we were able to have that procedure done.”

Local OBGYN physician Janna Chibry says an ectopic pregnancy does not fall under Roe v Wade.

“Unfortunate situation where a fertilized egg implants somewhere outside of the uterus,” Chibry said. “So this is a pregnancy that is unfortunately not sustainable. It is incompatible with going on to develop into a normal life birth.”

Doctor Chibry says the most common symptoms are pain and vaginal bleeding. She also says the most common place for implantation is the fallopian tubes.

Chibry adds while ectopic pregnancies are not common, they are very dangerous when they do happen and says they should not fall under abortion laws.

“This is a situation where this pregnancy, an ectopic pregnancy, is what we consider a non-viable pregnancy,” Chibry said. “Unfortunately, the place it implants is incapable of sustaining a pregnancy.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.