Rain ends, cloudy and cool today

Rain and showers should end by 1 PM
"Cooler" Today, Mild Monday
"Cooler" Today, Mild Monday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain and light showers will continue over southern Kansas this morning before activity diminishes by midday. It will be much cooler behind the front that moved through yesterday, with highs only reaching the low to mid 70s. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected and wind speeds will remain less than 20 mph through the afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds tonight, otherwise mostly to partly cloudy skies across the state through early morning. Morning lows will drop into the 50s statewide.

Cool weather will continue on Monday with a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day, expect highs in the 70s to near 80 statewide. A rapid warm up will bring highs back into the 80s on Tuesday with 90s returning by Wednesday and sticking around through Friday. The hottest day in the week ahead will be Thursday with highs in the mid 90s to near 100.

Moisture, in the form of showers and storms return to the forecast by Thursday night across western Kansas, with most of the state seeing thunderstorm chances ramp up Friday through the holiday weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning showers ending by midday, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 76

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 59

Tomorrow: A mix of clouds and some sun, still mild. Wind: E 5-10. High: 76

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 58

Tue: High: 85 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 63 Sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 71 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; isolated evening storms.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

