Tattoo fundraiser held for man injured in motorcycle accident

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kyle Robertson was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on May 20, 2022. He lost a leg in the accident and has been in recovery since.

To help him fund his recovery, a flash drive benefit was held Sunday at Green Panther Tattoo in Derby.

The event offered those in attendance $100 tattoos which they could pick from a list of designs. Artists from other local tattoo shops came out to help due to the large turnout.

T-shirts and burgers were also sold at the event, and a silent auction was held with prizes donated from local businesses. Artists from other local tattoo shops came out to help because the line was wrapped around the building.

All proceeds will go to his recovery. If you would like to donate to Robertson, click here.

