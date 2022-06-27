Report: Multiple fatalities, at least 50 injuries after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: CNN reports that there are multiple fatalities and at least 50 injuries following a crash and Amtrak train derailment in northern Missouri. Authorities said the Southwest Chief struck a dump truck near Mendon, Mo. Monday afternoon. The train made several stops in Kansas before the accident.

An Amtrak train derailed in Mendon, Mo., Monday afternoon made multiple stops in Kansas prior to the accident.

According to Amtrak’s website, the Southwest Chief Train 4 makes stops in Garden City, Dodge City, Hutchinson, Newton, Topeka, Lawrence and Kansas City.

Amtrak's Southwest Chief makes multiple stops in Kansas from Garden City to Kansas City. (KWCH)

Amtrak said the train was traveling eastbound on BNSF track from Los Angeles to Chicago on Monday, when it struck a dump truck near a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed.

There were 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board the train. There have been reports that at least three people suffered injuries that required hospital attention. Emergency crews are on the scene attending to the passengers and crew. Amtrak said it has activated its Incident Response Team deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support passengers, employees and their families with their needs.

Rob Nightingale was one of the passengers on board the train when it derailed. He detailed the experience to CNN.

“I felt on the ground coming, and I was afraid the windows were going to smash, then I shimmied myself up against the exits of the room, and then we slid and came to a stop, then it was silent for a mile, then I heard some girls crying from the next room. Then I got myself together, grabbed my backpack and my computer, opened up the door, climbed into the hallway, then I saw an opening, a family getting out and then I got out and sat on the roof,” said Nightingale.

Individuals with questions about their friends and family who were traveling aboard this train should call 800-523-9101. Additional details will be provided as available.

