Two men suffer critical injuries in S Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 5:50 a.m. Two males in their 30s suffered gunshot wounds and are in critical but stable condition.

Police responded to the call at around 3:45 Monday morning. The original scene of the shooting was at an apartment complex near the 4200 block of S. Hydraulic.

As of around 4 a.m. Monday, there is a heavy police presence at the QuikTrip at Hydraulic and Wassall in south Wichita.

Dispatch would not confirm why police have responded to the scene.

