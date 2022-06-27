Advertisement

Two men suffer critical injuries in S Wichita shooting

Police presence at S Wichita QuikTrip
Police presence at S Wichita QuikTrip(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 5:50 a.m. Two males in their 30s suffered gunshot wounds and are in critical but stable condition.

Police responded to the call at around 3:45 Monday morning. The original scene of the shooting was at an apartment complex near the 4200 block of S. Hydraulic.

As of around 4 a.m. Monday, there is a heavy police presence at the QuikTrip at Hydraulic and Wassall in south Wichita.

Dispatch would not confirm why police have responded to the scene.

Eyewitness News has a reporter on the scene, and we will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

