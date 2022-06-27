How to report fireworks nuisances in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Courthouse and Sedgwick County offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Emergency services are available by dialing or texting 9-1-1.

The Sedgwick County Emergency Communications’ non-emergency phone line, 316-290-1011, will be available during the following hours:

· 6 p.m. July 1 through 3 a.m. July 2

· 6 p.m. July 2 through 3 a.m. July 3

· 6 p.m. July 3 through 3 a.m. July 4

· 6 p.m. July 4 through 3 a.m. July 5

This line functions as an alternative to 9-1-1 and is meant to receive calls for non-emergency nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property; examples include complaints pertaining to parties, excess noise, fireworks, etc. It was established to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that can block emergency calls from reaching a call taker; the non-emergency line is activated during times of historically high call volumes and as otherwise needed. If someone calls 9-1-1 with a non-emergency nuisance complaint, he or she will be transferred to the non-emergency line.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.