Advertisement

Hurricanes are decreasing in every ocean except this one, study says

Study: The number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin except the North Atlantic over...
Study: The number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin except the North Atlantic over the past century.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A study finds the number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin, except for one, over the past century.

The study found the annual number of global hurricanes, typhoons and tropical storms declined overall by about 13% as the planet warmed during the 20th century.

Scientists found the number of storms increased only in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The lead researcher said the drop in frequency doesn’t mean storms are becoming less of a threat, saying while there may be fewer tropical cyclones in the future, it is likely they will be more intense.

He said global warming makes underlying conditions less favorable for the formation of cyclones but when they do form, they are feeding on more energy from the warming atmosphere.

The study was published in the journal “Nature Climate Change.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Near drowning in northeast Wichita leaves 1 in critical condition
generic
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicles in north Wichita
police lights
Woman arrested after leading authorities on three-county chase
Police presence at S Wichita QuikTrip
2 men suffer critical injuries in S. Wichita shooting
Dellrose United Methodist Church had copper wiring stolen out of their AC units.
Stolen AC unit parts forces Wichita church to go virtual

Latest News

In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for...
Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
FILE – Jason Alexander, a childhood friend of Britney Spears to whom she was married for less...
Britney Spears’ ex ordered to trial on stalking charge
Constitutional amendment concerning abortion has nation’s eyes on Kansas
Constitutional amendment concerning abortion has nation’s eyes on Kansas
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; 3 people killed