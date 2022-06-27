Advertisement

June to end hot & dry

Storm chances return for the 4th of July holiday weekend
Closing out June hot & dry and kicking off July stormy
Closing out June hot & dry and kicking off July stormy
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some lingering light rain will persist in southwest Kansas for some of the evening. But overall skies will clear on out across the state leaving for a cooler overnight forecast. Expect lows tonight in the 50′s. Tomorrow we kick off a warming trend with mid to upper 80′s to return and by Wednesday the 90′s will be back. Expect a mainly hot & dry week as we approach the upper 90′s by Friday.

Starting Thursday evening, a cold front will start to move through NW Kansas and by Saturday is looks to be rainy for just about everyone. We will cool into the 80′s for the holiday weekend with rain chances to linger until Monday morning. Right now it does look to dry out and heat back up by Monday midday but much of the holiday weekend could be spent dodging showers.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: Light. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 86.

Wed: Low: 64. High: 90. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 67. High: 95. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 96. Becoming partly cloudy, breezy, hot; overnight storm chances.

Sat: Low: 71. High: 88. Showers.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 89. Showers persist.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 94. Morning showers but partly cloudy and hot by the afternoon.

