A May-like Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is an unusually cool start to the day and work week with wake-up temperatures in the 50s. Later today under partly to mostly cloudy skies, expect highs around 80 degrees, or ten degrees below normal.

The remainder of the week looks quiet with little to no storm chances and a slow warming trend. Highs in the upper 80s on Tuesday will climb into lower 90s on Wednesday.

Our next significant weather maker is scheduled to arrive this weekend. The chance of showers and storms returns on Friday night and remains with us (off-and-on) over the holiday weekend. Temperatures will trend down but should stay at or above normal through the 4th of July.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More clouds than sun, staying cool. Wind: E 5-10. High: 79.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: Light. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 87.

Wed: Low: 64. High: 91. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 69. High: 95. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 96. Mostly sunny, breezy, hot; overnight storm chance.

Sat: Low: 71. High: 90. Partly cloudy; afternoon storms.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 89. Partly cloudy; storms late/overnight.

