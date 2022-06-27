Police warn of fake posts circulating on Facebook

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police are warning the public about Facebook posts that have been shared in public groups warning of dangerous criminals on the loose.

“These posts are FAKE,” said the police department.

Newton police said the original poster profiles are from Zimbabwe, and the same post is being shared in community groups all across the country.

“We don’t know the purpose of these posts, but many people share them to warn friends and wind up creating panic and fear in the community,” said Newton police. “If you see a post like this, please consider whether the source is credible, and feel free to reach out to us to confirm it. Our official PD page is your best source of information about public safety in our community.”

