Roy Williams, Clint Bowyer among 10 voted to Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Kansas Coach Roy Williams raises his arms in victory after cutting a piece of the net after the...
Kansas Coach Roy Williams raises his arms in victory after cutting a piece of the net after the NCAA Midwest regional finals in St. Louis, Mo., on Saturday, March 27, 1993. Williams' Jayhawks defeated Indiana 83-77 to advance to the Final Four in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)(SETH PERLMAN | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas basketball coach Roy Williams and former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer, of Emporia, were among those voted to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, the organization announced Monday.

Williams led the Jayhawks to four Final Fours between 1988-2003 before departing for his alma mater, North Carolina, where he won three NCAA national championships. Bowyer won 10 NASCAR Cup Series events during his 16-year career. Bowyer is now a NASCAR television commentator.

Williams and Boyer will be among 10 inducted during the KSHOF induction ceremony on Oct. 2 at the Kansas Star Casino. They’ll be joined by former Chief Kendall Gammon, legendary baseball researcher Bill James, Wichita State championship-winning bowling coach Gordon Vadakin and the state’s winningest high school girls basketball coach, Jesse Nelson.

Also included in the Class of 2022 are Emporia State basketball players Emily Bloss Carpenter and Tara Holloway, Negro Leagues baseball player Elwood “Bingo” DeMoss and Super Bowl and Kansas City Royals groundskeeper George Toma.

