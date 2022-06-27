Advertisement

Royals trade Carlos Santana to Mariners

Team calls up number three prospect Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Release) - The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming from Seattle for first baseman Carlos Santana and cash considerations. Mills, who is on the 40-man roster, will be optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Fleming will be assigned to High-A Quad Cities.

Additionally, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has been selected from Triple-A Omaha. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolaños has been designated for assignment.

Mills, 27, made his Major League debut with 11 appearances in relief for Seattle last season. He’s made 8 appearances with the Mariners this season, in which he’s pitched to a 4.15 ERA (4 ER in 8.2 IP) and .179 opponents’ average (5-for-28). In 16 appearances with Triple-A Tacoma this season, he’s 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA (4 ER in 19.2 IP). He was selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Gonzaga University.

Fleming, 23, was selected by Seattle in the 11th round in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of Wake Forest University. He made his professional debut last season and went 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA (8 ER in 22.0 IP) with 27 strikeouts (11.0 K/9) and only 4 walks (1.6 BB/9) in 9 appearances (2 starts) between the Arizona Complex League and Low-A Modesto. In 14 starts this season with Low-A Modesto, he’s 6-6 with a 4.92 ERA (37 ER in 67.2 IP), but he’s allowed 2 earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 14 starts.

Santana, 36, signed a two-year contract with Kansas City before the 2021 season. He hit 19 home runs in 158 games with the Royals last year and has 4 HR in 52 games with the Royals this season, with more walks (36) than strikeouts (28). In 17 games this month, he’s hit .357 (20-for-56) with 7 extra-base hits and 11 RBI, and his .478 on-base percentage in June ranks 2nd in the Majors, trailing only Yordan Alvarez (.494).

Pasquantino, 24, hit .280 (70-for-250) with Triple-A Omaha, recording 18 home runs and more walks (37) than strikeouts (36). He ranked among the Triple-A leaders in extra-base hits (36, tied for 3rd), runs (51, tied for 3rd), home runs (tied for 3rd), total bases (144, 4th), slugging percentage (.576, 6th) and OPS (.948, 7th) and has 67 RBI in 69 games, which rank 2nd among all professional players, trailing only the Mets Pete Alonso, who has 69 RBI in 73 games. Pasquantino was selected by Kansas City in the 11th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Old Dominion University. In parts of three seasons in the minor leagues, he’s slashed .293/.382/.574 with 133 extra-base hits and 204 RBI in 242 games.

Bolaños, 25, recorded a 4.42 ERA (9 ER in 18.1 IP) in 8 appearances with the Royals this season. In 9 outings (4 starts) with Triple-A Omaha, he went 0-2 with a 5.49 ERA (12 ER in 19.2 IP).

