SkyWest Airlines termination notice withdrawn for Salina airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Back in March, due to a pilot shortage, SkyWest Airlines, Inc. filed to terminate its services at Salina Regional Airport as well as at 29 regional airports across the country.

However, SkyWest Airlines withdrew the termination notice for Salina Regional Airport on Friday. The withdrawal ends uncertainty over the continuation of flights operated by SkyWest Airlines for the airport.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.