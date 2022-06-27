Texas woman killed in Lyon County UTV crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Texas woman was killed Monday morning in a Lyon County crash involving a UTV.

The Lyon County sheriff’s office said around 5:54 a.m., deputies, Hartford Fire and Rescue, and Emporia/ Lyon County EMS were dispatched to the area of the 400 Block of Road V for the report of a rollover injury crash. They arrived to find a Red Polaris Razer that had partially gone into the west ditch on its passenger side.

Inside the vehicle was 30-year-old Chelsea Moore of Hunt, Texas. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene by Emporia/Lyon County Ambulance. Another occupant, a 31-year-old man of Hartford, Kan., was taken to Newman Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office said neither of the occupants was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.