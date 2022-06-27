Wichitans can start buying fireworks this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and the first day Wichitans can start selling and buying fireworks will be the 27 of June.

The Wichita Police Department says they will be allowing the sale and use of fireworks until the 5 of July. With sales beginning, the Wichita Fire Department will inspect firework stands across the city starting on the 27 of June.

Wichita police also warn citizens to watch after their pets over the holiday, as more pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day because of their fight or flight response to the commotion.

