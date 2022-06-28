Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people

The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning. (SOURCE: USCG)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Seven people had to be rescued off the coast of Florida this weekend after their boat was hit by lightning.

Someone on the boat was recording a video the moment the lightning struck.

They were out for a fishing tournament about 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater when it happened.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and a Coast Guard helicopter was able to get everyone out of the boat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at S Wichita QuikTrip
2 men suffer critical injuries in S. Wichita shooting
Newton police say if you've seen these posts pop up in your feed or community group, consider...
Police warn of fake posts circulating on Facebook
generic
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicles in north Wichita
Amtrak passenger captures moments after train derails in Missouri.
Amtrak train made several stops in Kansas prior to deadly crash, derailment in Missouri
Dellrose United Methodist Church had copper wiring stolen out of their AC units.
Stolen AC unit parts forces Wichita church to go virtual

Latest News

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday for lying to...
Ex-GOP Rep. Fortenberry gets probation for lying to feds
An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
4th person dies following Missouri Amtrak derailment
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
4th person has died following Missouri Amtrak derailment
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
LIVE: Witness: Trump wanted metal detectors taken away for Jan. 6 rally