Dodge City water watch may soon be lifted

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A water watch in Dodge City could be lifted later this week. Earlier this month, the city issued the watch when two of its water towers fell below 75% capacity. City officials urged homes, businesses and churches to conserve water.

On Monday, Dodge City Director of Public Works Corey Keller said the watch was necessary due to gear issues at the water towers, along with the recent heat wave and ongoing drought conditions.

“Typically, we do fine in these situations. There was some equipment issues that we were seeing at the time which caused some of the problems we were having and then the overall usage and the heat was the biggest problem,” Keller said.

Keller said the city hopes to cancel the water watch by the end of this week. Residents are encouraged to be mindful about their water usage.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.