Advertisement

Elmo gets his COVID-19 vaccine in new Sesame Street PSA

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit group behind Sesame Street, released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3 years old, has just gotten vaccinated. (Source: Sesame Street)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sesame Street is promoting vaccination against COVID-19 for young kids.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational group behind Sesame Street, released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3 years old, has just gotten vaccinated.

“There was a little pinch, but that was OK,” Elmo says. “Elmo was really glad to have daddy and baby David there with him.”

Elmo’s dad Louie tells his son, “You were super-duper today getting your COVID vaccine, Elmo.”

Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines got emergency use approval in the U.S. this month for kids as young as 6 months old.

A Sesame Workshop spokeswoman says they hope the PSA will inspire parents and caregivers across the U.S. to speak with their health care providers to learn about how the vaccines can keep young kids and their families healthy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at S Wichita QuikTrip
2 men suffer critical injuries in S. Wichita shooting
Newton police say if you've seen these posts pop up in your feed or community group, consider...
Police warn of fake posts circulating on Facebook
generic
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicles in north Wichita
Amtrak passenger captures moments after train derails in Missouri.
Amtrak train made several stops in Kansas prior to deadly crash, derailment in Missouri
Dellrose United Methodist Church had copper wiring stolen out of their AC units.
Stolen AC unit parts forces Wichita church to go virtual

Latest News

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday for lying to...
Ex-GOP Rep. Fortenberry gets probation for lying to feds
An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
4th person dies following Missouri Amtrak derailment
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
4th person has died following Missouri Amtrak derailment
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
LIVE: Witness: Trump wanted metal detectors taken away for Jan. 6 rally
The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people