Fireworks sales underway across Kansas, celebrations coming at higher costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With fireworks sales underway across Kansas preparing for Fourth of July celebrations may look a little different this year due to inflation. The cost to purchase fireworks overall has increased due to rising shipping costs.

The situation presents a challenge for organizations selling fireworks for fundraising. The Wichita Northwest High School girls basketball team is among groups volunteering time to raise money. Tara Wade-Myers, wife of Northwest girls’ basketball coach Marcus Myers, said volunteers hope to raise $5,000 to $7,000 for the team at the tent they’re working near 45th Street North and Woodlawn, in Bel Aire. Looking at the price increases this year, Wade pointed to the shipping fees.

“You’re looking at two, three, four dollars per firework. That is an increase, major increase,” she said.

Jessica Cassity was among customers out Monday, the first day of sales. She said she immediately noticed differences on price tags.

She said her family combines funds to buy fireworks to put on a display in their neighborhood.

“KInda just thinking while I was walking around, probably it’s going to go up another 100 or 200 this year than we spent last year,” Cassity said. “Noticing prices of what we usually shoot off is like mortar shells and the big fireworks.”

When it comes to rules for shooting off fireworks in Wichita, In Wichita, it is allowed daily from June 27 through July 5 in the timeframe from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Wichita’s fireworks ordinance also says you can’t shoot off anything that has a spark of more than six feet or any firework labeled as shooting flaming balls.

You can find a list, compiled last year, of approved fireworks within the city of Wichita here: https://www.wichita.gov/Fire/FireDocuments/2021%20WHOLESALE%20APPROVED%20FIREWORKS.pdf.

Violating the city’s fireworks ordinance can lead to the following consequences:

Violations result in a $250.00 ticket (plus court costs).

Adults can be cited for juveniles violating the ordinance.

Property owners/occupants will be held responsible for violations of the ordinance on their property.

There will be increased enforcement focused on writing citations for violations and confiscating illegal fireworks.

In surrounding towns, the Sedgwick County Fire Department advises checking with your municipality about what’s allowed before you buy or shoot fireworks.

