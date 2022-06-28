Advertisement

Heat and humidity on the rise

Upcoming forecast.
Upcoming forecast.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cool start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Later today under bright blue skies, expect near normal highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The remainder of the week looks quiet with little to no storm chances and a slow warming trend. Highs in the lower to middle 90s on Wednesday will climb into the middle to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Our next significant weather maker is scheduled to arrive over the holiday weekend. A slow-moving cold front will eventually stall over the state leading to several chances of showers and storms.

The first chance of storms arrives Friday night followed by a better chance of showers and storms on Saturday afternoon and evening. More storms are possible Sunday night; however, the 4th of July looks dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 87.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20. High: 91.

Thu: Low: 65. High: 95. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 96. Mostly sunny, breezy, hot; overnight storm chance.

Sat: Low: 71. High: 90. Partly cloudy; afternoon storms.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 91. Partly cloudy; storms late/overnight.

Mon: 71. High: 95. Becoming mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at S Wichita QuikTrip
2 men suffer critical injuries in S. Wichita shooting
generic
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicles in north Wichita
Newton police say if you've seen these posts pop up in your feed or community group, consider...
Police warn of fake posts circulating on Facebook
Dellrose United Methodist Church had copper wiring stolen out of their AC units.
Stolen AC unit parts forces Wichita church to go virtual
Amtrak passenger captures moments after train derails in Missouri.
Amtrak train made several stops in Kansas prior to deadly crash, derailment in Missouri

Latest News

FILE - American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses for photos as she arrives in Southampton,...
Amelia Earhart statue to be placed in U.S. Capitol
Helping Hand check presentation
Friends University receives Helping Hand for Friendship Fields Program
Friends University's Friendship Fields program receives a Helping Hand.
Friends University receives Helping Hand for Friendship Fields Program
Hospital data shows hospital beds availability remains a challenge