Heat and humidity on the rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cool start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Later today under bright blue skies, expect near normal highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The remainder of the week looks quiet with little to no storm chances and a slow warming trend. Highs in the lower to middle 90s on Wednesday will climb into the middle to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Our next significant weather maker is scheduled to arrive over the holiday weekend. A slow-moving cold front will eventually stall over the state leading to several chances of showers and storms.

The first chance of storms arrives Friday night followed by a better chance of showers and storms on Saturday afternoon and evening. More storms are possible Sunday night; however, the 4th of July looks dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 87.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20. High: 91.

Thu: Low: 65. High: 95. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 96. Mostly sunny, breezy, hot; overnight storm chance.

Sat: Low: 71. High: 90. Partly cloudy; afternoon storms.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 91. Partly cloudy; storms late/overnight.

Mon: 71. High: 95. Becoming mostly sunny.

