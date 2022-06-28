Hot & dry work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are slipping into a quiet weather pattern for the rest of the work week as Summer takes a hold of the forecast. Expect 90′s and sunshine to get you through to Friday. Some wind is building in western Kansas starting tomorrow and we could be a bit breezy at time by the end of the week here in Wichita as well.

For the holiday weekend, we are still tracking a cold front to impact your plans. The front looks to start in NW Kansas Thursday overnight into Friday with some isolated thunderstorms possible. Friday night into Saturday is looks to try to bring storm chances into central Kansas but there is some uncertainty to how far south the front will move before it stalls out. By Sunday the front looks to turn stationary and lift some shower back through north central Kansas eventually clearing out by early Monday.

Next week though get ready for a heat wave, a ridge of high pressure is looking to build and it could bring multiple days of triple digit heat to Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 91.

Thu: Low: 65. High: 95. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 96. Mostly sunny, breezy, hot; overnight storm chance.

Sat: Low: 70. High: 89. Some showers but mostly partly cloudy; afternoon storms.

Sun: Low: 71. High: 91. Partly cloudy; storms late/overnight.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 95. Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 72. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

