Advertisement

Hot & dry work week

Storm chances arrive for the holiday weekend
Hot then stormy then more heat
Hot then stormy then more heat(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are slipping into a quiet weather pattern for the rest of the work week as Summer takes a hold of the forecast. Expect 90′s and sunshine to get you through to Friday. Some wind is building in western Kansas starting tomorrow and we could be a bit breezy at time by the end of the week here in Wichita as well.

For the holiday weekend, we are still tracking a cold front to impact your plans. The front looks to start in NW Kansas Thursday overnight into Friday with some isolated thunderstorms possible. Friday night into Saturday is looks to try to bring storm chances into central Kansas but there is some uncertainty to how far south the front will move before it stalls out. By Sunday the front looks to turn stationary and lift some shower back through north central Kansas eventually clearing out by early Monday.

Next week though get ready for a heat wave, a ridge of high pressure is looking to build and it could bring multiple days of triple digit heat to Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 91.

Thu: Low: 65. High: 95. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 96. Mostly sunny, breezy, hot; overnight storm chance.

Sat: Low: 70. High: 89. Some showers but mostly partly cloudy; afternoon storms.

Sun: Low: 71. High: 91. Partly cloudy; storms late/overnight.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 95. Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 72. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton police say if you've seen these posts pop up in your feed or community group, consider...
Police warn of fake posts circulating on Facebook
Police presence at S Wichita QuikTrip
2 men suffer critical injuries in S. Wichita shooting
generic
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicles in north Wichita
Amtrak passenger captures moments after train derails in Missouri.
Amtrak train made several stops in Kansas prior to deadly crash, derailment in Missouri
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Upcoming forecast.
Heat and humidity on the rise
Closing out June hot & dry and kicking off July stormy
June to end hot & dry
Early-week weather in Wichita.
A May-like Monday
3 day temperature forecast for Wichita.
Mild Monday before hot weather returns