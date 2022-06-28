Advertisement

How to keep pets safe over the Fourth of July weekend

Tips on how to keep pets safe during the Fourth of July weekend. (Credit: CNN, WTVD, BEST FRIENDS ANIMAL SOCIETY)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - If you are planning on hosting a backyard barbeque, or maybe you live in a neighborhood that is known for setting off fireworks, you’ll want to keep an eye on your pets this weekend.

Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization, has some tips for keeping your furry family members safe while celebrating the Fourth of July.

First, make sure you bring your animals inside when fireworks start going off in your neighborhood. Put them in a secure room with comforting toys, and put on the television or play music to help drown out the sound from outside.

You may also consider getting a thunder shirt, which applies gentle pressure around a pet’s torso. It can help with anxiety and stress.

If you are going to give your pet medication, make sure it is prescribed by a veterinarian and pay attention to the dosage.

Sparklers should not be played with around pets. They could get burned, and sparklers are toxic if ingested.

Always keep alcohol and any other harmful human foods out of reach of your pets.

Before the festivities begin, double check that your pet is wearing their collar and identification tags with your contact information in case they get out. If your pet does get out, make sure you have a plan in place that includes using social media and checking local shelters to find them.

Being prepared this holiday weekend can go a long way in making sure that everyone in your family has a good time.

