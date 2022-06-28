Advertisement

Hutchinson man arrested, accused of rape, domestic battery, DUI

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested a man on various charges including rape Monday night.

Around 11:47 p.m., deputies with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the Obee Edition of Reno County (housing edition east of Hutchinson), for a report of sexual assault. With the information given to dispatch, deputies located the suspect in the area of G Ave and Obee Rd. His vehicle was broken down in the middle of the road.

Deputies and detectives investigated and arrested 29-year-old Jarrod W. LaForce, of Hutchinson, on the charges of DUI, rape, aggravated sodomy and aggravated domestic battery.

LaForce is being held at the Reno County Correctional Facility with a bond of $105,250.

