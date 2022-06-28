Sedgwick County anticipates high voter turnout for Kansas primary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Election officials in Sedgwick County said they are expecting a high voter turnout for the August 2 primary.

Typically turnout statewide for primaries is 15 to 30 percent. With the constitutional amendment special question, any registered voter in Sedgwick County will be able to cast a ballot.

The election office is preparing for up to a 65 percent turnout. Election officials believe it might be closer to 50 percent, but they want to over-prepare just in case.

Here are some of the key dates over the next six weeks:

July 12: Last day to register to vote for the primary election.

July 13: Advance ballots will start going out.

July 18: Early in-person voting will begin at the election office.

July 28: Early voting at satellite sites begins.

August 2: Primary election

Several U.S. and state races will also be on the primary ballot. If you plan to vote in those races, you will have to declare a political party to vote for the candidates.

